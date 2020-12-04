Vakrangee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IFCI Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Equitas Holdings Ltd and HFCL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 December 2020.

Vakrangee Ltd tumbled 9.96% to Rs 41.6 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd lost 5.50% to Rs 7.22. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd crashed 5.47% to Rs 1116. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13472 shares in the past one month.

Equitas Holdings Ltd dropped 5.28% to Rs 65.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd plummeted 3.83% to Rs 21.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

