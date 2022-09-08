Information Technology shares edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 317.09 points or 1.12% at 28720.93 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Sonata Software Ltd (up 10.95%), Infibeam Avenues Ltd (up 8.92%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 6.68%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 5.01%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were RPSG Ventures Ltd (up 3.5%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 2.68%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 2.56%), 3i Infotech Ltd (up 2.25%), and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 2.18%).

On the other hand, Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 0.42%), and Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 0.32%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 557.17 or 0.94% at 59586.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 147.15 points or 0.83% at 17771.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 246.78 points or 0.84% at 29545.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.15 points or 0.65% at 9131.8.

On BSE,2237 shares were trading in green, 660 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)