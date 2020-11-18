Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 337.27 points or 1.56% at 21297.99 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 2.97%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.69%),Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2%),Hind Rectifiers Ltd (down 1.99%),Wipro Ltd (down 1.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.9%), AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 1.81%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.71%), Mindtree Ltd (down 1.6%), and Mastek Ltd (down 1.47%).

On the other hand, Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 5%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.52%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.15%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 68.22 or 0.16% at 44020.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.2 points or 0.01% at 12873.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.85 points or 0.82% at 16039.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 56.09 points or 1.03% at 5476.85.

On BSE,1425 shares were trading in green, 1210 were trading in red and 196 were unchanged.

