Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 653.14 points or 2.27% at 28073.22 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 20%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 9.78%),Mphasis Ltd (down 5.74%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 5.46%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 5.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Persistent Systems Ltd (down 4.94%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.94%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 4.71%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 3.92%), and Birlasoft Ltd (down 3.74%).

On the other hand, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 17.18%), D-Link India Ltd (up 5.99%), and NIIT Ltd (up 3.82%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 270.77 or 0.49% at 55495.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90 points or 0.54% at 16541.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 194.88 points or 0.73% at 26544.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 72.36 points or 0.87% at 8271.6.

On BSE,1244 shares were trading in green, 1995 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)