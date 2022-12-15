Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 458.75 points or 1.54% at 29309.87 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 9.76%), DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (down 3.46%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 3.17%),Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 3.06%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Infosys Ltd (down 2.11%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 2.11%), Subex Ltd (down 2.02%), LTI Mindtree Ltd (down 1.89%), and Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 1.84%).

On the other hand, 3i Infotech Ltd (up 6.46%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 5.97%), and KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 3.34%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 505.96 or 0.81% at 62171.95.

The Nifty 50 index was down 141.55 points or 0.76% at 18518.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 15.97 points or 0.05% at 29970.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 34.56 points or 0.37% at 9311.27.

On BSE,1648 shares were trading in green, 1815 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

