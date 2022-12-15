Sapphire Foods gallops after block deals

Sapphire Foods India jumped 5.1% to Rs 1429.50 after the counter witnessed large block deals in morning trade today, 15 December 2022.

On the BSE, 72.76 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far as against an average trading volume of 19,447 shares in the past three months.

On the NSE, 11.21 lakh shares changed hand in the counter so far compared with an average trading volume of 1.19 lakh shares traded in the past three months.

The company announced on Wednesday (14 December 2022) that promoters Sapphire Foods Mauritius and Sagista Realty Advisors are mulling to sell 40 lakh shares (6.3%) and 1.5 lakh (0.24%) stake, respectively in the company. Shareholder WWD Ruby will sell 31.77 lakh shares, representing nearly 5% stake.

As on September 2022, promoter & promoter group held 51.26% stake in the company. Sagista Realty Advisors (Trustee of QSR Management Trust) held 28,59,385 shares, or 4.50% stake. Sapphire Foods Mauritius held 2,41,70,043 shares or 38.04% stake.

Shareholder WWD Ruby held 62,07,342 shares, or 9.77% stale.

Sapphire Foods is a leading YUM franchisee operator in the Indian subcontinent with presence in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives. It is the largest international QSR chain in Sri Lanka in terms of revenue and number of restaurants operated as of 31 March 2021. As of 30 September 2022, it owned and operated 301 KFC and 249 Pizza Hut restaurants in India, 99 Pizza Hut and 7 Taco Bell restaurants in Sri Lanka and 1 KFC and Pizza Hut each in Maldives.

On a consolidated basis, Sapphire Foods India reported net profit of Rs 26.89 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales rose 35.89% to Rs 562.77 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

