Consumer Durables shares edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 426.62 points or 1.05% at 40252.5 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (down 1.91%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.84%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.8%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.7%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.39%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.49%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.62%), and Voltas Ltd (up 0.45%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 505.96 or 0.81% at 62171.95.

The Nifty 50 index was down 141.55 points or 0.76% at 18518.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 15.97 points or 0.05% at 29970.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 34.56 points or 0.37% at 9311.27.

On BSE,1648 shares were trading in green, 1815 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

