Tanla Platforms Ltd Slides 3.32%

Tanla Platforms Ltd fell 3.32% today to trade at Rs 694. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.37% to quote at 24177.47. The index is up 9.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd decreased 1.31% and Persistent Systems Ltd lost 1.11% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 55.29 % over last one year compared to the 15.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tanla Platforms Ltd has added 7.86% over last one month compared to 9.14% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 64164 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 905.15 on 10 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 38 on 25 Mar 2020.

