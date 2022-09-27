Information Technology shares edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 193.18 points or 0.71% at 27365.15 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Black Box Ltd (up 5.15%), R Systems International Ltd (up 3.67%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 3.3%),Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 3.02%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 2.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 2.74%), Aurum Proptech Ltd (up 2.57%), Allied Digital Services Ltd (up 2.56%), Sonata Software Ltd (up 2.5%), and Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 2.13%).

On the other hand, Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 4.92%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2.89%), and Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 1.9%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 184.64 or 0.32% at 57329.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.95 points or 0.4% at 17084.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 69.98 points or 0.25% at 27923.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 18.89 points or 0.22% at 8637.03.

On BSE,2125 shares were trading in green, 702 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

