Information Technology shares edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 154.73 points or 0.54% at 28818.88 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Subex Ltd (up 5.75%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 3.67%),D-Link India Ltd (up 2.2%),Coforge Ltd (up 1.87%),Allied Digital Services Ltd (up 1.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.69%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 1.64%), Affle India Ltd (up 1.54%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 1.32%), and Birlasoft Ltd (up 1.27%).

On the other hand, FCS Software Solutions Ltd (down 1.04%), Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 0.89%), and Onward Technologies Ltd (down 0.74%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 73 or 0.12% at 61775.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.2 points or 0.08% at 18399.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 127.98 points or 0.43% at 29724.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.07 points or 0.45% at 9194.17.

On BSE,2060 shares were trading in green, 789 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)