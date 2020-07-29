Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 150.88 points or 0.83% at 18092.82 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tanla Solutions Ltd (down 4.97%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.37%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 1.57%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 1.56%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cyient Ltd (down 1.12%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 1.02%), Mphasis Ltd (down 0.93%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 0.91%), and Infosys Ltd (down 0.69%).

On the other hand, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 16.05%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 5.14%), and Majesco Ltd (up 4.99%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 214.22 or 0.56% at 38278.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 43.8 points or 0.39% at 11256.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 116.09 points or 0.9% at 13033.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41 points or 0.91% at 4522.39.

On BSE,1437 shares were trading in green, 1105 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)