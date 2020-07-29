JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Thangamayil Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Information Technology shares slide

Capital Market 

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 150.88 points or 0.83% at 18092.82 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tanla Solutions Ltd (down 4.97%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.37%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 1.57%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 1.56%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cyient Ltd (down 1.12%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 1.02%), Mphasis Ltd (down 0.93%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 0.91%), and Infosys Ltd (down 0.69%).

On the other hand, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 16.05%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 5.14%), and Majesco Ltd (up 4.99%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 214.22 or 0.56% at 38278.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 43.8 points or 0.39% at 11256.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 116.09 points or 0.9% at 13033.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41 points or 0.91% at 4522.39.

On BSE,1437 shares were trading in green, 1105 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU