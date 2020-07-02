Information Technology stocks soar

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 229.72 points or 1.54% at 15100.42 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 4.95%), eClerx Services Ltd (up 4.76%),3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.15%),Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.5%),Infibeam Avenues Ltd (up 3.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sonata Software Ltd (up 2.49%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 2.32%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.27%), Infosys Ltd (up 2.18%), and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.16%).

On the other hand, Mphasis Ltd (down 1.84%), Cyient Ltd (down 1.07%), and TVS Electronics Ltd (down 0.93%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 341.2 or 0.96% at 35755.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.9 points or 1.02% at 10535.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.73 points or 1.04% at 12558.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.42 points or 0.87% at 4351.3.

On BSE,1350 shares were trading in green, 561 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

