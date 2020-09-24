Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 730.93 points or 3.66% at 19253.38 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 5.71%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 5.58%),NIIT Ltd (down 5.25%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 5%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 4.94%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.37%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 3.86%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 3.67%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 3.47%), and Mphasis Ltd (down 3.39%).

On the other hand, Subex Ltd (up 4.95%), Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 2.18%), and Majesco Ltd (up 1.63%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 776.85 or 2.06% at 36891.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 211.6 points or 1.9% at 10920.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 276.77 points or 1.91% at 14222.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 82.1 points or 1.71% at 4729.49.

On BSE,520 shares were trading in green, 1995 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

