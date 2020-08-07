Information Technology stocks slip

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 174.96 points or 0.95% at 18198.85 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 4.96%), Zen Technologies Ltd (down 3.08%),Subex Ltd (down 2.21%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 2.11%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 1.81%), NIIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.73%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.48%), Wipro Ltd (down 0.95%), and Mphasis Ltd (down 0.8%).

On the other hand, CESC Ventures Ltd (up 12.28%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 9.94%), and Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 44.52 or 0.12% at 37980.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.35 points or 0.01% at 11198.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 105.87 points or 0.78% at 13668.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.99 points or 1.21% at 4665.21.

On BSE,1611 shares were trading in green, 954 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

