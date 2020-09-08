Information Technology shares soar

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 263.32 points or 1.44% at 18539.18 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mastek Ltd (up 6.04%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 5.16%),Ramco Systems Ltd (up 4.99%),Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 4.99%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 4.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 4.8%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 3.87%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 3.06%), Trigyn Technologies Ltd (up 2.98%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.52%).

On the other hand, Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 1.32%), Subex Ltd (down 0.89%), and Hexaware Technologies Ltd (down 0.86%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 77.84 or 0.2% at 38495.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 9.75 points or 0.09% at 11364.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 59.12 points or 0.41% at 14632.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.02 points or 0.12% at 4915.42.

On BSE,996 shares were trading in green, 825 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

