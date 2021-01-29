Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 443.66 points or 1.74% at 25007.43 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 5%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 4.47%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 4.43%),3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.43%),Mindtree Ltd (down 2.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cyient Ltd (down 2.21%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 2.19%), Mphasis Ltd (down 2.03%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.92%), and Wipro Ltd (down 1.74%).

On the other hand, Aptech Ltd (up 5.99%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 5.72%), and Majesco Ltd (up 4.96%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 211.97 or 0.45% at 46662.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.6 points or 0.53% at 13743.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 5.08 points or 0.03% at 18028.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.32 points or 0.04% at 6028.95.

On BSE,1500 shares were trading in green, 1241 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

