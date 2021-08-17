Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 303.92 points or 0.92% at 33189.46 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 5.01%), eClerx Services Ltd (up 4.73%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 3.31%),Coforge Ltd (up 3.18%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 2.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.61%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 2.41%), Mindtree Ltd (up 2.28%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 2.12%), and NIIT Ltd (up 1.96%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.77%), NELCO Ltd (down 3.6%), and HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 1.98%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 13.86 or 0.02% at 55568.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.6 points or 0.05% at 16555.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 101.66 points or 0.39% at 26307.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.61 points or 0.43% at 8109.67.

On BSE,1341 shares were trading in green, 1270 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

