Information Technology stocks gain

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 623.76 points or 1.75% at 36362.27 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 12.92%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 7.21%),Mphasis Ltd (up 6.45%),Coforge Ltd (up 5.99%),Cyient Ltd (up 5.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sonata Software Ltd (up 5.33%), RPSG Ventures Ltd (up 5.07%), NELCO Ltd (up 5%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.95%), and Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 4.66%).

On the other hand, Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 1.26%), Vakrangee Ltd (down 1.15%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.98%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 367.23 or 0.59% at 62132.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 102.8 points or 0.56% at 18579.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 240.96 points or 0.8% at 30341.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.83 points or 0.81% at 9467.3.

On BSE,1744 shares were trading in green, 1032 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

