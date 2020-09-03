Information Technology shares spurt

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 278.74 points or 1.54% at 18370.6 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 5%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 4.99%),3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.97%),Mastek Ltd (up 4.01%),CESC Ventures Ltd (up 3.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 3.18%), Wipro Ltd (up 2.72%), eClerx Services Ltd (up 2.7%), NIIT Ltd (up 2.6%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.58%).

On the other hand, Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 2.8%), Subex Ltd (down 1.35%), and Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 0.95%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 62.04 or 0.16% at 39148.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.45 points or 0.2% at 11558.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 128.9 points or 0.88% at 14781.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.9 points or 0.74% at 5012.72.

On BSE,1211 shares were trading in green, 614 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

