Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 164.3 points or 1.07% at 15468.33 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 4.98%), Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 3.47%),Zen Technologies Ltd (up 2.02%),NELCO Ltd (up 1.89%),D-Link India Ltd (up 1.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.38%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 1.35%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.33%), Wipro Ltd (up 1.29%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.22%).

On the other hand, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 3.93%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 3.05%), and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 1.93%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 135.33 or 0.38% at 35979.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.15 points or 0.37% at 10590.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.92 points or 0.33% at 12584.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.27 points or 0.35% at 4377.66.

On BSE,1025 shares were trading in green, 814 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

