Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 205.27 points or 1.13% at 18400 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Trigyn Technologies Ltd (up 9.96%), 3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.73%),Mindtree Ltd (up 3.25%),AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 2.9%),Cyient Ltd (up 2.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NIIT Technologies Ltd (up 2.61%), CESC Ventures Ltd (up 2.36%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 2.01%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 1.85%), and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 1.61%).

On the other hand, Ramco Systems Ltd (down 4.99%), TVS Electronics Ltd (down 4.91%), and Subex Ltd (down 3.72%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 16.34 or 0.04% at 37893.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.75 points or 0.04% at 11173.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 42.26 points or 0.31% at 13897.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.12 points or 0.26% at 4747.52.

On BSE,1096 shares were trading in green, 881 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

