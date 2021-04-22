Infosys, bp announce strategic collaboration

-
Infosys and bp, an integrated energy company, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop an integrated Energy as-a-Service (EaaS) offering that will provide end-to-end management of a customers' energy assets and services.Together, the companies intend to explore opportunities using bp's energy and mobility expertise and Infosys' digital capabilities to manage energy assets, provide low carbon power, low carbon heating/cooling, and low carbon mobility to campuses, driven by an AI based digital platform.
bp's integrated energy offer draws on technologies and businesses in solar and wind together with gas for power, fuels, electric vehicle charging, battery swapping and advanced mobility solutions.
The integrated EaaS solution aims to enable Infosys campuses to access reliable low carbon energy and mobility options, use energy more efficiently, and to optimize supply and demand across multiple users and assets, without having to invest in additional energy infrastructure.
On a consolidated basis, Infosys reported a 2.3% decline in net profit to Rs 5,076 crore on 1.5% increase in revenues to Rs 26,311 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
Shares of Infosys gained 0.13% to Rs 1,352.50 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 1,345.80 to Rs 1,364.90 so far.
