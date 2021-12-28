MAS Financial announces strategic partnership with Bank of Maharashtra for MSME loan

MAS Financial Services on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Bank of Maharashtra for lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).The co-lending partnership will help MAS Financial to broaden its client base and expand the credit flow to the vast unserved and the underserved markets using its strong footprint across pan India. The NBFC further said that the business arrangement will scale up steadily and more products will be introduced to serve MSME segment.
Under the agreement, MAS Financial will originate and process loans to MSME borrowers as per jointly formulated credit parameters & eligibility criteria and Bank of Maharashtra will take into its book loans mutually agreed terms.
The partnership is subject to compliance laws including applicable guidelines issued by RBI.
MAS Financial Services is a Gujarat-headquartered NBFC with more than two decades of business operations. The company's business and financing products are primarily focused on middle and lower income customer segments spread across urban, semi urban and rural areas, and including formal and informal sector.
The NBFC reported a 12.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 39.72 crore on a 2.6% increase in total income to Rs 165.61 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of MAS Financial were trading 0.81% lower at Rs 657.95 while shares of Bank of Maharashtra were up 0.51% at Rs 19.60 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU