Volumes spurt at Sundaram Clayton Ltd counter

Sundaram Clayton Ltd notched up volume of 1.94 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 323.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 599 shares

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, ITI Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 December 2021.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd notched up volume of 1.94 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 323.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 599 shares. The stock rose 2.17% to Rs.3,999.05. Volumes stood at 269 shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd registered volume of 3.87 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.05% to Rs.485.20. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 11524 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3523 shares. The stock rose 4.25% to Rs.716.40. Volumes stood at 2387 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 1.63 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50006 shares. The stock increased 4.11% to Rs.122.80. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd registered volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53610 shares. The stock rose 0.10% to Rs.675.50. Volumes stood at 42006 shares in the last session.

