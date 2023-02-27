Synergy Green Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd, Transwarranty Finance Ltd, Praxis Home Retail Ltd and Ginni Filaments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 February 2023.

Synergy Green Industries Ltd soared 17.71% to Rs 132.9 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4440 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 913 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd surged 14.88% to Rs 159. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7744 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2200 shares in the past one month.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd spiked 9.24% to Rs 10.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2207 shares in the past one month.

Praxis Home Retail Ltd jumped 8.94% to Rs 23.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7323 shares in the past one month.

Ginni Filaments Ltd added 7.32% to Rs 22. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11661 shares in the past one month.

