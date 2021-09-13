Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 11.74 points or 0.43% at 2730.28 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.99%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.98%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.97%),Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 2.62%),CESC Ltd (up 1.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.25%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.8%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.72%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.61%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 2.59%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.95%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.72%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 183.77 or 0.32% at 58121.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.2 points or 0.27% at 17322.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88 points or 0.32% at 27733.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.8 points or 0.06% at 8512.15.

On BSE,1486 shares were trading in green, 1220 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

