Volumes soar at Can Fin Homes Ltd counter

Can Fin Homes Ltd recorded volume of 133.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.92 lakh shares

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 September 2022.

Can Fin Homes Ltd recorded volume of 133.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.92 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.30% to Rs.558.65. Volumes stood at 30.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd saw volume of 71.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.49% to Rs.302.80. Volumes stood at 36.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd saw volume of 24.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.88% to Rs.895.00. Volumes stood at 3.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd saw volume of 18.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.65% to Rs.638.25. Volumes stood at 77639 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd clocked volume of 16.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.45% to Rs.351.25. Volumes stood at 7.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)