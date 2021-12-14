Infy wins order from Orion Corp for digital transformation

Infosys on Tuesday announced that it was selected by Finland based Orion Corporation to holistically transform its ERP and Planning platforms, enhance employee experience, and drive business value realization.

Through the engagement, Infosys said it will adopt standardized SAP practices to enable end-to-end visibility across Orion's operations, decision making. The IT firm will also focus on reducing business operations cost through AI, ML, and robotic process automation (RPA).

Infosys will follow an innovative hybrid agile approach leveraging Infosys CaPSule to maximize Orion's business engagement and deliver early business buy-in. The IT major will additionally leverage its Value Realization Method (VRM) to achieve Orion's key value objectives while utilizing the data anonymizing suite to enable availability of real-time information and high data integrity.

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys said, "The agility afforded by a modern ERP system combined with streamlined business processes and informed decision making will significantly help an organization compete in today's business environment. On that note, we bring in an innovative hybrid agile approach to not just holistically transform Orion's ERP and planning platforms, but to focus on the build or realization phases of the project lifecycle. This engagement reflects the strong core functional and technical capabilities of our Enterprise Application Services SAP unit to drive exceptional operational excellence, employee experience, and tangible business value.

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company. The company develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. On a consolidated basis, Infosys' net profit rose 4.4% to Rs 5,421 crore on 6.1% increase in revenues to Rs 29,602 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Infosys were trading 0.42% higher at Rs 1,752.15 on BSE.

