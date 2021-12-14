Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 13.88 points or 0.75% at 1833.89 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 7.61%), HFCL Ltd (down 6.52%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.41%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.21%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.14%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITI Ltd (down 0.92%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.86%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.77%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.57%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.99%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.74%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.88%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 96.73 or 0.17% at 58186.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 25.2 points or 0.15% at 17343.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.41 points or 0.19% at 29387.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.75 points or 0.38% at 8932.92.

On BSE,1778 shares were trading in green, 1468 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

