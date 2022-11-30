Trade-Wings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 150.36% to Rs 48.37 crore

Net Loss of Trade-Wings reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 150.36% to Rs 48.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.48.3719.32-2.03-3.00-0.87-0.88-1.24-1.15-1.24-1.15

