Inox Leisure Ltd rises more than 6%

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 334.65, up 6.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.95% in last one year as compared to a 17.81% fall in NIFTY and a 1.33% fall in the Nifty Media.

Inox Leisure Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 334.65, up 6.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is flat on the day, quoting at 14199.5. The Sensex is at 48389.44, down 0.1%. Inox Leisure Ltd has added around 18.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1686.9, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

