Insecticides India consolidated net profit rises 7.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.15% to Rs 582.21 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India rose 7.04% to Rs 44.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.15% to Rs 582.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 443.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales582.21443.94 31 OPM %11.7614.45 -PBDT66.1762.27 6 PBT59.7755.83 7 NP44.8341.88 7

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:56 IST

