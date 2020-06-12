Inspirisys Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, STL Global Ltd, Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd and Ashima Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2020.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, STL Global Ltd, Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd and Ashima Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2020.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd tumbled 10.52% to Rs 24.25 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2140 shares in the past one month.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd lost 10.14% to Rs 13.12. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1030 shares in the past one month.

STL Global Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 9.18. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2003 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3570 shares in the past one month.

Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd pared 9.98% to Rs 151.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 179 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32 shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd plummeted 9.97% to Rs 5.24. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25308 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)