Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd, AYM Syntex Ltd and Nahar Polyfilms Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2020.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd, AYM Syntex Ltd and Nahar Polyfilms Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2020.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd tumbled 14.71% to Rs 12.7 at 14:10 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 958 shares in the past one month.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 18.92. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42243 shares in the past one month.

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 41.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6004 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1913 shares in the past one month.

AYM Syntex Ltd dropped 9.32% to Rs 24.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5449 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8636 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd slipped 9.31% to Rs 52.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8559 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)