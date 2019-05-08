Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 45.54% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 16.42% to Rs 23092.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta declined 45.54% to Rs 2615.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4802.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.42% to Rs 23092.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27630.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.69% to Rs 7065.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10342.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 90901.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 90954.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23092.0027630.00 -16 90901.0090954.00 0 OPM %26.5727.85 -25.4227.33 - PBDT6362.007406.00 -14 21432.0022955.00 -7 PBT4104.005723.00 -28 13240.0016672.00 -21 NP2615.004802.00 -46 7065.0010342.00 -32

