Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.59% to Rs 4021.04 crore

Net profit of Godrej Industries rose 8.76% to Rs 156.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 4021.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3280.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4021.043280.185.485.14299.23328.02223.60261.30156.18143.60

