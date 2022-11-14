Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.76% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties acquires land parcel for residential project in Manor-Palghar
Godrej Agrovet slips after Q2 PAT declines over 34% YoY;
Godrej Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.36 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Board of Godrej Agrovet approves enhancement of limits of CP issuance
Godrej Properties records sales of over Rs 1,200 crore from two Mumbai projects
-
Sales rise 22.59% to Rs 4021.04 croreNet profit of Godrej Industries rose 8.76% to Rs 156.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 4021.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3280.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4021.043280.18 23 OPM %5.485.14 -PBDT299.23328.02 -9 PBT223.60261.30 -14 NP156.18143.60 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU