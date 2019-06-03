Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 58.82% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.71% to Rs 0.95 croreNet profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 58.82% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.71% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 61.57% to Rs 4.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.950.68 40 4.122.55 62 OPM %36.8411.76 -21.6019.22 - PBDT0.360.22 64 1.050.66 59 PBT0.360.22 64 1.050.66 59 NP0.270.17 59 0.810.50 62
