International Travel House reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.95% to Rs 46.08 croreNet loss of International Travel House reported to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 46.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 209.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 208.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales46.0854.18 -15 209.16208.14 0 OPM %-2.325.37 -1.075.91 - PBDT-1.033.29 PL 3.1114.77 -79 PBT-3.820.58 PL -8.414.25 PL NP-3.900.40 PL -7.412.68 PL
