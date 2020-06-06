Vedanta reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12521.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lupin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 835.00 crore in the December 2019 quarter
ISMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.46 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Simbhaoli Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.45 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.68 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 35.80% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 15.50% to Rs 19513.00 croreNet loss of Vedanta reported to Rs 12521.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2615.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.50% to Rs 19513.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23092.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6664.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7065.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.09% to Rs 83545.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 90901.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales19513.0023092.00 -15 83545.0090901.00 -8 OPM %23.3326.57 -24.7625.42 - PBDT4115.006362.00 -35 18220.0021432.00 -15 PBT1863.004104.00 -55 9127.0013240.00 -31 NP-12521.002615.00 PL -6664.007065.00 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU