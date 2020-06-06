Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 32.97% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.67% to Rs 1389.71 croreNet profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 32.97% to Rs 388.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 291.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.67% to Rs 1389.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1267.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.76% to Rs 1376.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1352.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 5394.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4946.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1389.711267.13 10 5394.424946.26 9 OPM %31.9832.86 -33.7837.84 - PBDT520.74457.14 14 2005.702023.97 -1 PBT470.96414.77 14 1819.461855.07 -2 NP388.23291.97 33 1376.541352.74 2
