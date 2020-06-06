Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 32.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.67% to Rs 1389.71 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 32.97% to Rs 388.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 291.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.67% to Rs 1389.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1267.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.76% to Rs 1376.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1352.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 5394.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4946.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

