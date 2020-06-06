Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 56.22% to Rs 7.03 croreNet profit of Netripples Software declined 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 56.22% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.034.50 56 OPM %2.561.78 -PBDT0.180.08 125 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.13 -92
