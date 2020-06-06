JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vedanta reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12521.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 56.22% to Rs 7.03 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software declined 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 56.22% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.034.50 56 OPM %2.561.78 -PBDT0.180.08 125 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.13 -92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 06 2020. 15:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU