Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 49.18% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Carborundum Universal standalone net profit rises 15.07% in the December 2019 quarter
Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 8.14% in the December 2019 quarter
Universal Cables standalone net profit declines 45.06% in the March 2020 quarter
Carborundum Universal 'partially resumes' production in TN
Carborundum Universal to resume operations of electro-minerals division in Kerala
-
Sales decline 15.75% to Rs 586.02 croreNet profit of Carborundum Universal rose 49.18% to Rs 92.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.75% to Rs 586.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 695.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.99% to Rs 272.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 247.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 2569.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2655.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales586.02695.58 -16 2569.362655.61 -3 OPM %17.4917.15 -15.5116.50 - PBDT130.90120.77 8 455.06477.05 -5 PBT105.7394.84 11 350.54368.78 -5 NP92.3361.89 49 272.42247.68 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU