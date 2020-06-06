Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 49.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.75% to Rs 586.02 crore

Net profit of Carborundum Universal rose 49.18% to Rs 92.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.75% to Rs 586.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 695.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.99% to Rs 272.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 247.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 2569.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2655.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

586.02695.582569.362655.6117.4917.1515.5116.50130.90120.77455.06477.05105.7394.84350.54368.7892.3361.89272.42247.68

