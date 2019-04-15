International Travel House standalone net profit declines 78.84% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 54.18 croreNet profit of International Travel House declined 78.84% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 54.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.44% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 208.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 204.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales54.1853.28 2 208.14204.35 2 OPM %5.3710.42 -5.919.49 - PBDT3.296.01 -45 14.7722.53 -34 PBT0.583.38 -83 4.2511.51 -63 NP0.401.89 -79 2.686.95 -61
