International Travel House standalone net profit declines 78.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 78.84% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 54.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.44% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 208.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 204.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

