Volumes soar at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd counter

Ashok Leyland Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 June 2021.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd recorded volume of 30.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.64% to Rs.3,415.80. Volumes stood at 17.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Ashok Leyland Ltd saw volume of 900.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 178.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.78% to Rs.123.85. Volumes stood at 137.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 7.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.69% to Rs.180.40. Volumes stood at 76688 shares in the last session.

Laurus Labs Ltd notched up volume of 114.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.82 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.88% to Rs.656.35. Volumes stood at 24.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd witnessed volume of 7.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.71% to Rs.1,056.15. Volumes stood at 12.94 lakh shares in the last session.

