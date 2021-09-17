Power shares soften

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 57.43 points or 1.83% at 3088.58 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), ABB India Ltd (down 2.5%),NHPC Ltd (down 2.14%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.92%),Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.86%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.72%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.6%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.47%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.93%).

On the other hand, K E C International Ltd (up 0.44%), moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 140.39 or 0.24% at 59281.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.5 points or 0.13% at 17653.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 335.29 points or 1.18% at 27970.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 97.58 points or 1.11% at 8663.02.

On BSE,1034 shares were trading in green, 2184 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)