Investment on Health Infrastructure in Budget 2021 has increased 2.37 times or 137%: Union Health Minister

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare expressed his deep gratitude and profusely thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for moving health and well being to the centre stage of India's governance as the country battles COVID and is also targeting to eliminate diseases like TB and immunize India's children against twelve communicable diseases.

The Minister said, Investment on Health Infrastructure in Budget 2021 has increased 2.37 times or 137%. The focus on strengthening three areas - Preventive health, curative health and well-being with Total Allocation to Health Sector being Rs 2,23,846 Crore will be of immense help to the country at this critical juncture. He stated that the Government has once again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji fulfilled the commitment of not only providing relief in the times of COVID-19 but has also turned the crisis into an opportunity for further growth and development.

He also expressed his elation at the renewed focus on Jal Jeevan Mission, the second phase of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Urban) and the Clean Air Initiative which target the holistic health of India's citizens as these schemes are designed to reduce the disease burden of communicable diseases by curbing their transmission and prevent those caused by pollution

Dr. Harsh Vardhan lauded the Pradhan MantriAatma Nirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana. With an outlay of ₹ 64,180 crore over 6 years, the scheme will develop capacities of primary, secondary and tertiary care, health care systems, develop institutions for detection & cure of new and emerging diseases and strengthen the existing National Health Mission independent of it, he stated. The scheme will strengthen 17000 rural and 11000 urban health and wellness centres, set up integrated public health labs in all districts and 3,382 block public health units in 11 States, establish critical care hospital blocks in 602 districts and 12 central institutions, the Union health Minister added.

