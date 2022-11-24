IOT Utkal Energy Services standalone net profit rises 126.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 126.50 croreNet profit of IOT Utkal Energy Services rose 126.67% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 126.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 121.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales126.50121.94 4 OPM %84.6987.68 -PBDT71.9365.07 11 PBT12.265.41 127 NP9.184.05 127
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
