IOT Utkal Energy Services standalone net profit rises 126.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 126.50 crore

Net profit of IOT Utkal Energy Services rose 126.67% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 126.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 121.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.126.50121.9484.6987.6871.9365.0712.265.419.184.05

