JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex spurts 762 pts, ends at all time high; Nifty settles above 18,450
Business Standard

IOT Utkal Energy Services standalone net profit rises 126.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 126.50 crore

Net profit of IOT Utkal Energy Services rose 126.67% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 126.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 121.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales126.50121.94 4 OPM %84.6987.68 -PBDT71.9365.07 11 PBT12.265.41 127 NP9.184.05 127

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU