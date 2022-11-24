Shriram Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 81.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.54% to Rs 191.15 croreNet profit of Shriram Housing Finance rose 81.20% to Rs 34.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.54% to Rs 191.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 123.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales191.15123.69 55 OPM %74.9278.73 -PBDT48.2827.47 76 PBT45.7725.45 80 NP34.0318.78 81
