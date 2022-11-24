Shriram Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 81.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.54% to Rs 191.15 crore

Net profit of Shriram Housing Finance rose 81.20% to Rs 34.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.54% to Rs 191.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 123.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.191.15123.6974.9278.7348.2827.4745.7725.4534.0318.78

