Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 959.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.49% to Rs 155.06 crore

Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation rose 959.00% to Rs 55.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.49% to Rs 155.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 96.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.155.0696.0294.4483.1560.6511.6660.5311.2255.285.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)