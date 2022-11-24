JUST IN
Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 959.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.49% to Rs 155.06 crore

Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation rose 959.00% to Rs 55.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.49% to Rs 155.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 96.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales155.0696.02 61 OPM %94.4483.15 -PBDT60.6511.66 420 PBT60.5311.22 439 NP55.285.22 959

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:50 IST

