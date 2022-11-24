JUST IN
Pace Automation standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Pace Automation declined 28.57% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.291.24 4 OPM %41.8649.19 -PBDT0.540.61 -11 PBT0.500.60 -17 NP0.400.56 -29

